© Instagram / for colored girls





‘For Colored Girls’ Is a Choreopoem. What’s a Choreopoem? and ‘For Colored Girls’ Returns, as a Celebration and as a Weapon





‘For Colored Girls’ Returns, as a Celebration and as a Weapon and ‘For Colored Girls’ Is a Choreopoem. What’s a Choreopoem?





Last News:

Crown Point launches new website, app.

Who’s on your team? It takes a village to organize the finances.

Ann Arbor homeowner’s $12K sewer backup claim denied in 8-3 council vote.

We must not rebuild Swanson-Monroe Youth Center. Here’s why.

The Economist says «pugnacious» and «whippersnapper» Chan will replace Heng.

Manchester United news and transfers RECAP Kane and Haaland latest plus Tottenham vs Man Utd news.

John Kennedy is living in Celtic fantasyland and Rangers will bring him crashing back to reality.

On Philanthropy: Eight steps for effective family giving.

Knocking on doors, standing near grocery stores: Groups take grassroots approach to vaccinate Latinos.

Make cooking from home more enjoyable with these seven kitchen appliances on sale today.

Michael Donald’s 1981 Mobile, Alabama murder to be featured on CNN’s ‘The People vs. The Klan’.