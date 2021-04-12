© Instagram / Michael Douglas





See Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' Kids All Grown Up and Michael Douglas' short-term memory 'not fine'





See Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' Kids All Grown Up and Michael Douglas' short-term memory 'not fine'





Last News:

Michael Douglas' short-term memory 'not fine' and See Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' Kids All Grown Up

Reports of abused and neglected kids plummeted in the pandemic and are now increasing.

La Salle and Saint Joseph's Split Cross-Town Spring Games.

J.D. Martinez clobbers three homers in return from COVID list as Red Sox sweep Orioles for sixth straight win.

Timeline: David Cameron and Greensill Capital.

Quake info: Reported (unconfirmed) earthquake: Near Fontana, California, USA, 11 April 2021 20:23 GMT.

What to expect on your commute: The Blade's Road Warrior 4/11.

Anthony Hopkins and Frances McDormand’s Bafta no-shows ended the night on a sour note.

Covid-19: Bloomfield 'would have hoped' latest cases were vaccinated by now.

Erik Jones sends Kurt Busch around at Martinsville.

﻿Medication Market will touch a new level in upcoming year.

Buttigieg: Biden wants 'real progress' on infrastructure plan by Memorial Day.

Backyard farming on the rise.