© Instagram / jimi hendrix





The Jimi Hendrix Kit is a vibe and The Jimi Hendrix Kit is a vibe





One dead and two deputies shot in an altercation outside of a Utah jail.





Last News:

Back-and-Forth Battle Favors Alabama Baseball, 7-4, for Series Sweep of Texas A&M.

DC Gives Classic Batman Character The Best (and Worst) Ending.

CEOs gather to speak out against voting law changes.

Maryland Inmates Can Now Earn A Bachelor’s Degree From Georgetown University.

Teen Dies In Turnpike Crash; Brush Fire; And More.

Suffolk murder investigation: Police launch probe after man and woman found dead at house.

Fresno Police: K-9 Stabbed by Suspect, Saves Officer's Life.

Senior dog rescued after being stuck on Surrey cliffside for 10 days – Houston Today.

VW teases larger ID.6 electric SUV ahead of auto show debut.

Prince Philip's death 'peaceful' like 'someone took him by the hand' says Sophie, Countess of Wessex.