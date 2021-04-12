© Instagram / monica bellucci





Angelina Jolie, Monica Bellucci To Jennifer Lopez: Top Hottest Moms Of Hollywood and Italian diva Monica Bellucci walks on Greek islands of Paros and Mykonos





Italian diva Monica Bellucci walks on Greek islands of Paros and Mykonos and Angelina Jolie, Monica Bellucci To Jennifer Lopez: Top Hottest Moms Of Hollywood





Last News:

17-year-old Lancaster High senior, Wyoming football recruit fatally shot near Love Field, Dallas police say.

Tourism And Hospitality Leaders Call For State Support, Guidance Amid COVID-19 Recovery.

We Are Legends Martial Arts and Fitness.

Welcome home Luke!

Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Ready to go.

Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic Weigh In On Felix Auger-Aliassime-Uncle Toni Duo.

On the front lines of the growing border crisis.

Kalamazoo police investigate fatal shooting on Park Street.

Bucks have no timetable on Giannis Antetokounmpo return from injury.

No. 23 Hokies sweep Demon Deacons with 10-9 win.

City of Amarillo provide update on Proposition 1 as more street repairs are set for this summer.

ENC man on a mission to raise money for workers at a state veterans home.