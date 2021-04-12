© Instagram / kris kristofferson





Kris Kristofferson has officially retired from music and Kris Kristofferson: A songwriting treasure brings his artistry to MGM Northfield: Chuck Yarborough





Kris Kristofferson: A songwriting treasure brings his artistry to MGM Northfield: Chuck Yarborough and Kris Kristofferson has officially retired from music





Last News:

Stow police officer injured in hit-and-run, officials release photos of car involved.

WVU golf hosts Mountaineer Invitational.

Road closures and traffic delays, week ending Apr. 16, 2021.

Kai Havertz won't cause havoc like Diego Costa but quality shows – Thomas Tuchel.

Line of Duty series 6: Steve Arnott shoot-out has viewers breathless.

No. 22 Alabama Men's Tennis Downs No. 26 Arkansas on the Road Sunday Afternoon, 5-2.

Maumee police: Three men rob AT&T store on Conant.

19-year-old on motorcycle killed in east Las Vegas Valley crash.

Lt. Gov. Evette speaking on litter control week, enforcement efforts.

Holding on, giving up.

4 found dead on migrant boat off Canary Islands.

One-Owner 1966 Impala SS Sitting on the Side of the Road Is Mysterious Muscle.