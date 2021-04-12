© Instagram / luke evans





Luke Evans and Jacob Tremblay in talks to star in Bear Season and Luke Evans, Zac Efron, Henry Cavill, and more Insta Snaps





Luke Evans, Zac Efron, Henry Cavill, and more Insta Snaps and Luke Evans and Jacob Tremblay in talks to star in Bear Season





Last News:

NY Knicks: Why Frank Ntilikina and Kevin Knox are still valuable.

Pennsylvania man faces drug charges.

WEEKEND COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Local products helping Spartans baseball team to stellar season.

Portland police identify man arrested in connection with carjacking where a woman shot.

The Latest: Curling worlds back on, now with masked players.

Indigenous activists call on Marathon organizers to change date.

Saudia airline getting ready to operate on May 17.

Adults living, working in Whistler, B.C., eligible for COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

Flames poised to sell on deadline day, but is there a market for their rental parts?

Businessman back in court on fraud charges.

3 millionth COVID-19 shot administered in Missouri, nearly 20 percent of state fully vaccinated.

'Behave responsibly', PM urges England as pub gardens reopen in lockdown easing.