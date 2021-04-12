Dave Franco And 8 Other Actors With Promising Directing Careers and Dave Franco set to play Vanilla Ice in an upcoming biopic
By: Michael Miller
2021-04-12 01:30:21
Dave Franco set to play Vanilla Ice in an upcoming biopic and Dave Franco And 8 Other Actors With Promising Directing Careers
Family, community mourn 3-year-old and teenager shot and killed Saturday in Hartford.
Masters 2021 live updates: Hideki Matsuyama’s lead shrinks after tough 15th hole.
Cavaliers' Isaiah Hartenstein: Joins starting lineup Sunday.
BCA En Route To Scene Of Officer-Involved Shooting In Brooklyn Center.
Local organizations raise awareness on important topic: sexual assault.
What Do the Chiefs Need to Add on the Offensive Line?
76ers' Tobias Harris: Not on injury report.
Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? Season 12 episode 15 talk.
Goin' on a nature hunt.
12-year-old dies in ski accident on B.C.'s Mount Seymour.
Tractor-trailer accident call leads to homicide investigation on I-20.
'Gossip Girl': Why Men Never Wore Belts on the Show.