© Instagram / michael fassbender





Michael Fassbender Birthday: 5 Best Movies of the Actor that You Should Not Miss and Magneto Actor Michael Fassbender Reportedly Joining the MCU as a Different Villain





Magneto Actor Michael Fassbender Reportedly Joining the MCU as a Different Villain and Michael Fassbender Birthday: 5 Best Movies of the Actor that You Should Not Miss





Last News:

Families are essential: US and Canada families separated by boarder protest restrictions.

Twins Bailey and Dalton Gimbor commit to wrestle at Franklin & Marshall.

Confederate monument to stay on national register after move.

Child, 12, dies after serious ski accident on Mount Seymour in North Vancouver.

Parent, teachers' union concerned over variants as Sask. resumes school on Monday.

Adults living, working in Whistler, BC, eligible for COVID-19 vaccine on Monday – Surrey Now-Leader.

Osorio Serrano battles to maiden title over Zidansek at home in Bogota.

Ohio State Falls in Series Finale to No. 23 Michigan.

One Massachusetts town is putting its Native American logo to a vote. Residents say the debate is tearing the town apart.

One-time transfer legislation should move closer to reality after NCAA Council meetings this week.

Protestors plead to keep Scranton school open.

Youngstown girl selling bracelets to raise money for families in need.