© Instagram / cesar chavez





Remembering Cesar Chavez, the struggle for workers’ rights and Cesar Chavez Legacy: It all started with a vision





Cesar Chavez Legacy: It all started with a vision and Remembering Cesar Chavez, the struggle for workers’ rights





Last News:

Prayer vigil held for teen shot and killed on Afton Street.

FEMA, SBA relief available for families and small businesses.

Charter school law is old and broken — and it’s time we fix it.

How the oceans’ hidden highways are revealed by rubber ducks and disembodied feet.

FTI Consulting Expands Forensic and Litigation Consulting Capabilities in Australia with Senior Managing Director Wynand Mullins.

Rocky Mount Police investigating fatal hit-and-run.

Local Providers Committed To Distributing Johnson And Johnson Vaccine Despite Reports Of Shortages.

Wright State Dance Ensemble presents virtual spring concert.

Joint USAF/NOAA Solar Geophysical Activity Report and Forecast 11 April 2021.

Opinion: Why aren’t Chicago’s mass shootings included in the outcry?

A warm Sunday ahead of a cool and wet week.