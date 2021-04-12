© Instagram / longmire





The Perks and Pitfalls of Entrepreneurship According To Luc Longmire and Longmire praises baby Swans





Longmire praises baby Swans and The Perks and Pitfalls of Entrepreneurship According To Luc Longmire





Last News:

'It's very exciting'.

Kader-Challenge: Donchenko and Schneider prevail.

Chicago Bulls vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Preview and thread: another (supposedly) easy one.

Los Angeles expands vaccine eligibility to 16 and up.

Pentagon chief declares 'ironclad' U.S. commitment to Israel.

Prosecutors seek 5-year term for ex-leader of neo-Nazi group.

‘We need to come together.’ Throngs at SC park mourn the 6 mass shooting victims.

Linux 5.12-rc7 Kernel Released.

Clayton Kershaw outduels Max Scherzer in rare matchup of three-time Cy Young Award winners.

MAMBA hosted first mountain bike event.

White House sends mixed message on higher taxes.