12 NEWS NOW: Tracking the Act on Climate bill and An atom shuffles its electrons at ultrahigh speed — and is caught in the act

Last News:

Placer County Expands Vaccine Eligibility To 16 And Older As Thousands Of Appointments Remain Open.

California's COVID-19 death toll surpasses 60,000 even as conditions improve.

Red Wings deal defenseman Jon Merrill to Montreal for draft pick, prospect Hayden Verbeek.

Giants pitchers scatter 8 hits, beat Rockies for sweep.

UK MPs and business figures seek to improve Brexit trade deal.

South Alabama softball completes 3-game sweep of No. 18 Texas State.

Waterloo Region businesses adjust and blossom during pandemic.

'Huge morale boost' for North West as shops, hospitality, gyms and outdoor attractions reopen.

The ‘Great Reshuffling’? 11 percent of Americans say they moved in 2020, survey finds.

Punters to down 92 pints a second as lockdown eases and pubs and shops re-open.

Mexican state police relieve local force in resort of Tulum.

Barcode Reader Market 2021 Expecting Huge Demand in Upcoming Years.