© Instagram / arbitrage





Soaring US benzene prices threaten arbitrage to Europe and DUBAI FUTURES: Crude EFS narrows; West-East arbitrage opportunities persist





DUBAI FUTURES: Crude EFS narrows; West-East arbitrage opportunities persist and Soaring US benzene prices threaten arbitrage to Europe





Last News:

Calls to expand Amtrak service between Niagara Falls and Toronto.

Injury Notes: Kim, Alfaro, Andujar, Schmidt, Reds.

Global Smart Wearable Fitness and Sports Devices Market Sales Value and Forecast [PDF] 2021-2027 Samsung, Sony, Garmin – KSU.

Browns expected to sign Jadeveon Clowney as free agent plans second visit with team.

Las Vegas continues to push for ban on ornamental grass.

Kershaw, McKinstry put the bow on a celebratory home-opening weekend.

Cleveland Browns may reportedly strike a deal with Jadeveon Clowney on Monday.

Going 1-on-1 with Horry County Council: Dennis DiSabato, District 3.

Tiger Woods chimes in on Hideki Matsuyama’s historic Masters win.

Woman, Children Terrorized In Road Rage Incident On I-15.

Prince William County continues to consider tax on plastic bags.

Ronald Acuña Jr. beat out a routine grounder with cheat-code speed and MLB fans were in awe.