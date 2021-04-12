© Instagram / bad santa 2





'Bad Santa 2': Film Review and Kathy Bates Joins Billy Bob Thornton in 'Bad Santa 2' (Exclusive)





'Bad Santa 2': Film Review and Kathy Bates Joins Billy Bob Thornton in 'Bad Santa 2' (Exclusive)





Last News:

Kathy Bates Joins Billy Bob Thornton in 'Bad Santa 2' (Exclusive) and 'Bad Santa 2': Film Review

Ecuador goes with conservative banker in presidential vote.

Iowa track and field posts 10 career bests at Big Ten Invite #2.

Vigil honoring S. Carolina shooting victims draws hundreds.

Some GOP-led States Target Abortions Done Through Medication.

Gregorius powers Phillies to narrow win over Braves.

PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom & Disney Springs 4/9/21 (New Turret Decorations, New Pink Polka Dot Ears, «Play In The Park» Dress Shop Dress, and More).

Breakingviews- Fine leaves sharp sword hanging over Alibaba.

Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Leads offense with trio of points.

Ducks' David Backes: Back to taxi squad.

Phils edge Braves on close call at plate.

‘American Idol’ local singers: Grace Kinstler, Colin Jamieson, Beane make top 16.