Driver stops to rescue owl trapped in barbed wire fence and Good Samaritans rescue great horned owl trapped in barbed wire near Fountain Hills
© Instagram / barbed wire

Driver stops to rescue owl trapped in barbed wire fence and Good Samaritans rescue great horned owl trapped in barbed wire near Fountain Hills


By: Sophia Moore
2021-04-12 06:09:50

Good Samaritans rescue great horned owl trapped in barbed wire near Fountain Hills and Driver stops to rescue owl trapped in barbed wire fence


Last News:

Premier Health, UD holds vaccine clinic for students.

Are Kate Winslet And Leonardo DiCaprio Still Friends?

UNC launches initiative to help North Carolina counties post-pandemic — all 100 of them.

Matsuyama Becomes First Japanese Man in Masters Green Jacket.

Reports of shooting on Richmond’s Southside.

Crews On Scene Of Columbia House Fire.

Preview: Denver Nuggets face Golden State Warriors to complete back-to-back.

States should «slam the brakes» on electric vehicle taxes, says business lobby.

Norsemen conclude weekend with 6-2 win over Minot on Sunday.

800 MT of wheat procured at 78 grain markets on Day 2.

Pilgrimage of Peace focuses on ending violence.

  TOP