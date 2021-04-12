© Instagram / beautiful people





'Beautiful people:' Vigil held for couple killed in crash and PHOTOS: Beautiful People of NEPA





'Beautiful people:' Vigil held for couple killed in crash and PHOTOS: Beautiful People of NEPA





Last News:

PHOTOS: Beautiful People of NEPA and 'Beautiful people:' Vigil held for couple killed in crash

Woman safe after JPSO fired shots into neighboring apartment.

NYC mayoral candidates weigh in on city's unfair property tax system.

Stock Market Live: Sensex down over 1,000 points, Nifty below 14,600 on lockdown concerns; banks, metals drag.

A few quirks to filing 2021 taxes.

Parents form 'Oregon Moms Union', call for full return to classroom.

Olympics: Australia pulls out of athletics relay championships due to COVID-19.

SUNY students won't be required to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

VIDEO: Spurs’ Lonnie Walker tries to destroy rim with dunk of the year candidate.

Senators deal defenceman Mike Reilly to Bruins for third-round pick.

Tottenham Hotspur slam 'abhorrent' online racial abuse of Son Heung-min.

62 private hospitals to restart Covid vaccination drive in Mumbai today.

Reverend Fred Nile to retire from NSW politics, names Lyle Shelton as successor.