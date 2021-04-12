Before Sunset: For His Final Act, Chris Paul Will Try to Turn Phoenix Back Into a Winner and Before Sunset (2004)
By: Hannah Harris
2021-04-12 07:24:41
Before Sunset (2004) and Before Sunset: For His Final Act, Chris Paul Will Try to Turn Phoenix Back Into a Winner
ARTS AND CULTURE: Explore local art in Grayson.
Albert Dale Griffin.
PRECIOUS-Gold prices slip as Treasury yields, dollar firm on upbeat U.S. data.
Mostly cloudy and more humid on Monday.
No. 3 Blazers Blast Nine Home Runs in Doubleheader Sweep of West Alabama Sunday; Sweep Series.
Maddox Greene and Carson Gunnell-Beck.
Margaretta vs. Columbian: A family affair.
Atlanta Braves News: Blown call snaps winning streak, Huascar Ynoa sticking in rotation and more.
PRECIOUS-Gold prices slip as Treasury yields, dollar firm on upbeat U.S. data.
Ducks' Sam Carrick: On scoresheet with helper.