© Instagram / bird on a wire





Throwback Thursday: Leonard Cohen Sings 'Bird on a Wire' in 1979 and Director who made Bird on a Wire in Victoria still filming at 77





Throwback Thursday: Leonard Cohen Sings 'Bird on a Wire' in 1979 and Director who made Bird on a Wire in Victoria still filming at 77





Last News:

Director who made Bird on a Wire in Victoria still filming at 77 and Throwback Thursday: Leonard Cohen Sings 'Bird on a Wire' in 1979

Minnesota Officer Shoots Motorist, Who Dies, and a Crowd Confronts the Police.

Republican Hypocrisy, Campaign Funds and the Downfall of American Democracy.

Only on 8: Family and friends gather to pray for the recovery of 7-year-old hurt in jet ski accident.

Baseball hones pitching as it launches into A-10 play.

Seventy years ago today: How The Irish Times exposed the Mother and Child scandal.

Contemporary Height-adjustable Desk Markets 2021 Product Type, Applications, Market Share and Forecast by 2025.

Trump tightens grip on GOP while Biden bets on expanding federal power.

Airborne car crashes into two parked vehicles and a home in Torbay Sunday night.

Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here.

Trump tightens grip on GOP while Biden bets on expanding federal power.

Only on 8: Family and friends gather to pray for the recovery of 7-year-old hurt in jet ski accident.