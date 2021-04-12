© Instagram / christine mcconnell





Netflix cancels The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell and Christine McConnell’s Halloween Decorations Transform Parents’ House





Christine McConnell’s Halloween Decorations Transform Parents’ House and Netflix cancels The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell





Last News:

Chart Industries releases sustainability report and ESG metrics.

Cloudy and Cooler Monday Morning.

C9 PerkZ: «After game 4, I saw TL's faces and I knew we were going to win. [...] They looked really destroyed.».

Andrew Laming changes his mind and wants to recontest next federal election.

EU Recovery Fund on Track for First Disbursements, Chief Klaus Regling Says.

ISP: Tell City man arrested with battery full of drugs on him.

Caught on cam: Coimbatore cop assaults eatery customers in the name of COVID protocol.

5 things to know on CTVNews.ca for Monday, April 12, 2021: Montreal curfew protest, vaccine delivery, new COVID-19 cases.

Panel to review cycling on roads, including licensing, theory test for cyclists.

There are potential solutions to address Wisconsin's expected health care worker shortage. None are foolproof.

US colleges divided over requiring students to get Covid vaccine.