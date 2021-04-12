© Instagram / eating out





Frequent eating out can cause heart disease: Study and Eating Out: Saap Saap





Eating Out: Saap Saap and Frequent eating out can cause heart disease: Study





Last News:

Monday, April 12, 2021: Cooler weather and thunderstorm chances settle in.

Houston Health Department, partners announce free COVID-19 testing schedule for week of April 12.

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) Officers and Directors Under Investigation for False Statements and Insider Trading.

Apple considering Apple TV box with speaker and camera, Echo Show-like smart display.

Cotiviti Appoints Zane Burke to Board of Directors.

Police: Theft involving school van causes hundreds of dollars in damages.

Prince Philip would want us to 'get on with the job,' Prince William says.

Lanes on I-15 in Clearfield, Roy to be split.

Today in History: Confederate forces opened fire on Fort Sumter, starting the Civil War.

Support EKU Athletics On Giving Day.

Rep. John Katko to hold telephone town hall on COVID-19 vaccines.

White House issues report on Tennessee's infrastructure needs.