© Instagram / extremely wicked





‘Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile’ Exclusive Trailer: Zac Efron Charms and Terrifies as Ted Bundy and Zac Efron Ted Bundy Pic ‘Extremely Wicked’ Sells To Netflix – Sundance





Zac Efron Ted Bundy Pic ‘Extremely Wicked’ Sells To Netflix – Sundance and ‘Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile’ Exclusive Trailer: Zac Efron Charms and Terrifies as Ted Bundy





Last News:

Rufus Labs and StayLinked Partner to Maximize Warehouse Worker Productivity as First Step in Modernizing Legacy Warehouses.

Embark Veterinary Study Reveals Genetic Traits in Dog Coat and Color.

This Monster $500,000 RV Has Two Bathrooms And A Bedroom In The Basement.

NBA Power Rankings: Clippers ride hot streak to No. 1; Celtics move into top 10; Blazers get reality check.

Biden Republicans? Some in GOP open to president's agenda.

NASA’s $85m ‘Mars Helicopter’ Is About To Attempt Flight On Another Planet For The First Time Ever.

Intel's Mobileye teams with startup Udelv on automated delivery.

Iowa City West tennis coach Mitch Gross closing in on milestone.

Events Leading up to China's $2.75 Billion Fine on Alibaba.

India's TCS reports 15% jump in profit on cloud services demand.

White House issuing reports on states' infrastructure needs; Iowa gets a 'C'.