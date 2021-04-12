© Instagram / gentefied





‘Gentefied’ Co-Creator Marvin Lemus Signs With Verve (EXCLUSIVE) and ‘Gentefied’ Renewed For Season 2 By Netflix





‘Gentefied’ Renewed For Season 2 By Netflix and ‘Gentefied’ Co-Creator Marvin Lemus Signs With Verve (EXCLUSIVE)





Last News:

How to Make Your Website Your Best Salesperson, and Not Your Worst Money Pit.

WEEKEND FOOTBALL: Macomb improves to 3-1; BWP and South Fulton fall.

Customers flock to shops, pubs, restaurants and barbers as lockdown eases – business live.

Actor Joseph Siravo, who played Tony Soprano’s father, dead at 66.

2020 Annual Report of the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians Tabled in Parliament.

Duxbury football team scheduled to play game against Scituate on Thursday.

Today on News 3 Midday: New details in officer involved shooting in West Georgia, popular dog park coming to Columbus, and free prom dresses in Harris County.

What's with all the blank spaces on our site? We're making room for our new advertising partner.

Electronic Warfare Apps On Horizon For F-15s, Plus.

I bought a new car on my Amex Business Platinum card — and it was no big deal.

Bubble trouble: thieves cash in on the hot tub craze.