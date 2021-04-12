© Instagram / gully boy





Bollywood: 'Gully Boy' actor on Netflix film 'Pagglait' and After Ranbir Kapoor, 'Gully Boy' Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi Tests Positive For COVID-19





Bollywood: 'Gully Boy' actor on Netflix film 'Pagglait' and After Ranbir Kapoor, 'Gully Boy' Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi Tests Positive For COVID-19





Last News:

After Ranbir Kapoor, 'Gully Boy' Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi Tests Positive For COVID-19 and Bollywood: 'Gully Boy' actor on Netflix film 'Pagglait'

Forest Modifies and Reopens Two Fire Area Closures.

Volvo Cars, Zoox, SAIC and More Join Growing Range of Autonomous Vehicle Makers Using New NVIDIA DRIVE Solutions.

Coronavirus Ireland: 394 new cases and no deaths reported.

Somali parliament extends presidential term for 2 years.

Buffy Themed Sing-A-Long.

Top 5 Apple deals on Amazon this week.

WATCH: Diving Play Lands WVU's Kevin Brophy No. 4 on SportsCenter Top 10.

VCSU to hold 26th Annual Scholarship Auction on May 21.

Cleveland mayor’s aide wants bond lowered on rape, sexual battery charges.

Harvey Weinstein indicted on sex assault charges in L.A.

Jadeveon Clowney to visit Browns for second time on Wednesday.

Live updates: Biden to convene bipartisan meeting on infrastructure as he steps up negotiations with Congress.