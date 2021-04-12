© Instagram / hancock 2





Charlize Theron Wants To Do ‘Hancock 2’ and Hancock 2: Is The Will Smith Superhero Sequel Happening?





Hancock 2: Is The Will Smith Superhero Sequel Happening? and Charlize Theron Wants To Do ‘Hancock 2’





Last News:

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song Welcome First Child.

Monday's COVID-19 update: 456 new cases and 3 deaths documented in Guilford County over the weekend, according to state data.

Black man's death in Minnesota traffic stop sparks unrest.

The Latest: Italian police block protesting business owners.

Covid-19 Ireland: no further deaths and 394 new cases confirmed.

Drawing on Their Escapes from the Nazis, These Artists Became Celebrated Cartoonists.

Litecoin ETC to List on Deutsche Boerse.

KY leads Hopkins County deputies on chase, blames Allah.

UN Chief Backs Wealth Tax on Rich Who 'Profited' From Pandemic.

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lowey Dannenberg, P.C., Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of XL Fleet Corp. (XL) and Encourages Investors With More Than $300,000 in Losses to Contact the Firm.

WEBXTRA: Become a Passenger on the Titanic at Tyler Library Exhibit.