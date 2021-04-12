© Instagram / harold and maude





When Hal Ashby meets Arthur Penn: Did this scene from ‘Alice’s Restaurant’ influence ‘Harold And Maude’? and Harold and Maude (1971)





Harold and Maude (1971) and When Hal Ashby meets Arthur Penn: Did this scene from ‘Alice’s Restaurant’ influence ‘Harold And Maude’?





Last News:

American Jobs Plan on Resilience, Green Tech, and Infrastructure.

DNR’s rustic ‘lodge and learn’ center is like summer camp for all ages.

Pinpoint Weather: Mild and breezy pattern continues, rain expected by Wednesday.

HP Z2 Small Form Factor G8 and Z2 Tower G8 deliver professional power for remote workers.

Guantanamo detainee loses bid to dismiss charges and disqualify judge over conflicts of interest.

When and where to vote in Arlington in the May 1 election.

FPC plans for biometric payment, access and mobile growth; opens regional offices.

'Unprecedented:' Vegas wants to outlaw grass that nobody walks on to conserve water.

Vaccination appointments available on the Peninsula this week.

Don't Let Stocks Hit You on the Way Down.

Maluma Collaborated with Balmain on a Miami Vice-Style Capsule.

Kyle Draper on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek.