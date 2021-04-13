© Instagram / Emma Watson





Emma Watson Reportedly Close To Signing On For New Harry Potter Movie and A Selection of the Bada$$ Girl Power Things Emma Watson Has Said





A Selection of the Bada$$ Girl Power Things Emma Watson Has Said and Emma Watson Reportedly Close To Signing On For New Harry Potter Movie





Last News:

Covid-19 Global News: Live Updates on CDC and Michigan.

Inslee: Pierce, Cowlitz and Whitman counties must tighten COVID-19 restrictions as Washington cases rise.

Allergy season is getting longer and more intense.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund Announces Record Date And Payment Date For Monthly Distribution.

Eddie Gonzalez on KD and Draymond Green’s Relationship, the Nets’ Chances at a Championship, and More.

1500+ Parents of Transgender, Non-Binary and Gender-Expansive Youth Condemn Anti-Trans Bills in Open Letter to Lawmakers.

Bell, Schwarber and Harrison activated, Lucroy designated.

Bobbleheads, fireworks and more: Jumbo Shrimp unveil plans as 2021 season looms.

Restaurateurs sue California and counties to recover permit fees.

The Complicated Relationship of the DOL and Liquidated Damages.

How doubters and being the 'new guy' motivated a GOAT like Tom Brady.

Monday's vaccination updates: Of Champaign Co. adults 16 and older, 43.9% (75827) have received at least one dose; 32.4% (55904) fully vaccinated; 7.2 million-plus shots given statewide.