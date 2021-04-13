© Instagram / Julie Andrews





Maggie Smith reveals how Julie Andrews once 'rescued her' and Julie Andrews Almost Didn't Take 'The Sound of Music' Role For 1 Big Fear





Maggie Smith reveals how Julie Andrews once 'rescued her' and Julie Andrews Almost Didn't Take 'The Sound of Music' Role For 1 Big Fear





Last News:

Julie Andrews Almost Didn't Take 'The Sound of Music' Role For 1 Big Fear and Maggie Smith reveals how Julie Andrews once 'rescued her'

5 Vitamins and Minerals Women Need—and How to Get Them.

'Fishin' Frank' finds new spot for bait and tackle shop in Charlotte County.

Watch Live: George Floyd's brother takes the stand in the Derek Chauvin trial.

Newark schools reopen with hybrid learning plan.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day.

Realty Income Corp. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day.

News Corp Cl A stock outperforms market on strong trading day.

Crash closes WB lanes on I-10 near Rita Road.

Eversource Energy stock outperforms market on strong trading day.

Live Updates: Officer meant to use Taser, not gun, before fatally shooting Daunte Wright, police chief says.