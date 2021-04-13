© Instagram / Ian Somerhalder





Who Was Ian Somerhalder Before 'The Vampire Diaries'? and Ian Somerhalder Doesn't Think A "Vampire Diaries" Reboot Is Necessary, And His Reasoning Is Solid





Who Was Ian Somerhalder Before 'The Vampire Diaries'? and Ian Somerhalder Doesn't Think A «Vampire Diaries» Reboot Is Necessary, And His Reasoning Is Solid





Last News:

Ian Somerhalder Doesn't Think A «Vampire Diaries» Reboot Is Necessary, And His Reasoning Is Solid and Who Was Ian Somerhalder Before 'The Vampire Diaries'?

Biden calls for 'peace and calm' in the wake of Daunte Wright's fatal encounter with police in Minnesota.

Colorado Springs Celebrates 150 Years With ‘Then And Now’ Challenge.

Black family's beachfront CA property seized during Jim Crow era is being returned — and it's worth millions.

‘Dire shape’: UW-Madison pushes for money to build replacement to Humanities building.

Outriders crafting guide: How to upgrade gear, get mods, and more.

Employers Can Issue Mandated COVID-19 Vaccinations.

George Floyd's brother sheds tears on the stand in the Derek Chauvin trial.

Manchester United in talks to buy and relocate Central Coast Mariners: reports.

Surrey coronavirus infection rates as nine areas see decrease and two have gone up.

3 Men Traveling on Black Warrior in Support of Veterans.

In-State Showdown as Baseball Welcomes Samford to The Joe on Tuesday.