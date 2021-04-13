Actor Rob Lowe buys not 1, not 2, but 3 Montecito mansions for $47M and Rob Lowe just dropped $47 million on three Montecito, Calif., mansions
By: Isabella Smith
2021-04-13 01:23:15
Rob Lowe just dropped $47 million on three Montecito, Calif., mansions and Actor Rob Lowe buys not 1, not 2, but 3 Montecito mansions for $47M
Has nothing been learned from George Floyd’s death?
Motion for Robert Durst Mistrial Denied, ‘Gory' Evidence Allowed.
Made by Hand: Leather goods made with mix of old and new methods.
No more capacity limits for bars, restaurants: Independence set to ease COVID-19 restrictions.
University of Findlay students give and get COVID-19 vaccines.
Family wants answers after deadly hit-and-run.
Biden wants infrastructure deal, but GOP doubts persist.
ND lawmakers bring back ban on transgender athletes in bill, add study.
Tim Bailey: Thoughts on irony from The Greenbrier (Opinion).
Journey to Tokyo: Rugby player Lauren Doyle aims for spot on Olympics roster, gold.
Apple working on 2 new smart-home products, report says.