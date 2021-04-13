© Instagram / colin jost





SNL's Colin Jost Brutally Mocks His Look-Alike Matt Gaetz and Colin Jost crashes Scarlett Johansson’s appearance on 'Drag Race'





SNL's Colin Jost Brutally Mocks His Look-Alike Matt Gaetz and Colin Jost crashes Scarlett Johansson’s appearance on 'Drag Race'





Last News:

Colin Jost crashes Scarlett Johansson’s appearance on 'Drag Race' and SNL's Colin Jost Brutally Mocks His Look-Alike Matt Gaetz

Bering Sea fishermen likely had COVID-19 and still went to Unalaska bar. Now, locals have to quarantine.

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song welcome their first child together.

What Iowans need to know about filing income taxes this year: First of all, for most, the deadline isn't April 15.

Young activist shares simple swaps in routine to be more eco-friendly.

What The Dub developers on fair use and copyright in games.

Brown on DB Young: «He’s made plays all through the spring».

Cubs Place 3 Relievers, Including Brandon Workman, on COVID-19 IL.

More rain is on the way, but Tuesday will stay dry.

Statement by the Prime Minister on Ramadan.

Officer wounded, 1 dead in Tennessee school shooting: police.

Live Updates: Officer meant to use Taser, not gun, before fatally shooting Daunte Wright, police chief says.

GRAPHIC: Police: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun.