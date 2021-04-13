© Instagram / grace vanderwaal





The Show AGT Winner Grace VanderWaal Dreamed Of Auditioning For and Congressional candidate halts raffle of Grace VanderWaal's autographed ukulele





Last News:

Immigration: Navigating Forms I-9 for TPS and DED.

Governor and lawmakers in spat over who decides to spend COVID-19 relief money.

Twin Falls Library participates in «Drop Everything And Read» Day.

Tennessee school shooting kills 1, wounds police officer.

Napa school administrators propose closing Harvest Middle School, opening dual-language academy on River campus.

Man in critical condition, two others taken to hospital after head-on crash.

Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala deploy troops to lower migration.

'A lot to look forward to'.

Adams County efforts to get younger people vaccinated.

Alaskan glacier has started moving 50 to 100 times faster than normal, scientists say.

FEMA offers aid to cover some funeral expenses for those who died of COVID-19.

Carroll County Sheriff Signs Letter Asking Biden Administration To Secure Our Borders; Says It Is Their Duty To Uphold The Constitution And Rule Of Law.