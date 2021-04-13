© Instagram / system of a down





System Of A Down’s Serj Tankian says he “wouldn’t change” band dynamic with John Dolmayan and System Of A Down’s Serj Tankian: “Show me a band without drama and I’ll show you a sh*tty band”





System Of A Down’s Serj Tankian: «Show me a band without drama and I’ll show you a sh*tty band» and System Of A Down’s Serj Tankian says he «wouldn’t change» band dynamic with John Dolmayan





Last News:

Here’s what Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft and others said about Julian Edelman’s retirement.

Tennessee school shooting: Student fired at officers at Tennessee school, was killed.

Virginia AG wants police records after Army officer stopped.

PQC President Michael Sorrell to Helm The Dallas Foundation's Board of Governors » Dallas Innovates.

«The Piano Lady» recounts moment of triumph on anniversary of Easter tornado tragedy.

PQC President Michael Sorrell to Helm The Dallas Foundation's Board of Governors » Dallas Innovates.

CDC chief urges Michigan to 'close things down' amid alarming COVID-19 spike.

Michigan's Covid-19 crisis could be a sign of what's to come for the US, expert says.

Seniors Collin Gillespie, Jermaine Samuels returning to Villanova.

How Mariners’ Taylor Trammell used his off day to get big results at the plate against the Twins.

Biden names former N.J. attorney general to run Drug Enforcement Agency.