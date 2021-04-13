© Instagram / jordan peele





Steven Yeun to Star in Jordan Peele’s Next Movie and Steven Yeun to Star in Jordan Peele’s Next Movie





Minnesota officer shouted 'Taser!' but fired a gun instead, fatally shooting a man at a traffic stop, police say.





Last News:

FIIs turn bearish on index futures after 5 months.

Samsung’s follow up to the Z Fold 2 could be smaller, but maybe not in the dimension you want.

76ers used to hide Allen Iverson’s jersey to keep him from playing injured.

Supervisors to allocate hundreds of thousands of federal dollars to address homelessness.

Japan to start releasing Fukushima water to sea in 2 years.

$1 million grant heads to Palm Springs for youth cannabis education program.

Miner Tennis squad to close regular season at home this week.

Australia shelves plans to buy J&J's one-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

Low water levels at Lake Mead could affect boaters’ access to several locations.

NCAA threatens to pull Mississippi college baseball regionals, other championships over trans athletes law.

Spartanburg City Council votes 4-3 to keep West Main Street closed to vehicles through summer.