© Instagram / better off dead





'He would've been better off dead.' Plymouth man's 10-year struggle with mental illness ends in handcuffs and Chosen One of the Day: The Van Halen-singing Frankenstein burger from Better Off Dead





'He would've been better off dead.' Plymouth man's 10-year struggle with mental illness ends in handcuffs and Chosen One of the Day: The Van Halen-singing Frankenstein burger from Better Off Dead





Last News:

Chosen One of the Day: The Van Halen-singing Frankenstein burger from Better Off Dead and 'He would've been better off dead.' Plymouth man's 10-year struggle with mental illness ends in handcuffs

Intel's Mobileye and Udelv to launch 35,000 autonomous delivery vehicles by 2028.

Crude oil futures edge up while market looks for fresh pricing cues.

Stephen Curry passes Wilt Chamberlain for Warriors all-time scoring record.

Luis Urías drives in 3 runs on pinch-hit double as Brewers defeat Cubs.

Fauci: Israeli COVID-19 study misleading on vaccine effectiveness.

University of Hawaii launches campaign to host football games on campus.

When does Elite Season 4 premiere on Netflix?

Police: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun.

Bicycle shops report continued surge in demand amid pandemic.

Snow at southern skifields, wild weather on West Coast.