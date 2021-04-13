Controversial Bright Futures bill clears Senate and Controversial Bright Futures bill clears Senate
By: Joshua Rodriguez
2021-04-13 07:10:24
Vigil held for teen struck and killed by train.
Arts and crafts festival returns to South Point.
Hearst Invests More Resources Into Data Journalism.
Study reveals the 3D structure of human uterine endometrium and adenomyosis tissue.
Brewers beat Cubs, 6-3, thanks to the arm of Freddy Peralta and big sixth inning.
Texas House passes broadband expansion bill.
Blue Jackets put up a fight, again, but fall to Blackhawks in OT for third straight loss.
Food for Thought: JCU student entrepreneurs create food buggy to feed the homeless.
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez move past breakup drama: ‘Theyre back on.
World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warns of COVID case numbers surge as pandemic grows exponentially.
Ibrahim Ali Khan looks like a modern day prince as he flaunts washboard abs in traditional jacket.
Justin Timberlake overshadowed his ex Britney Spears and Madonnas VMAs performance with a plan.