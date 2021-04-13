© Instagram / dear white people





How 'Dear White People' Sidesteps Its Critics With Brilliant Deception and ‘Dear White People’s Jeremy Tardy Announces Exit From Netflix Series, Accuses Lionsgate Of Racial Discrimination; Studio Denies Bias In Cast Negotiations





How 'Dear White People' Sidesteps Its Critics With Brilliant Deception and ‘Dear White People’s Jeremy Tardy Announces Exit From Netflix Series, Accuses Lionsgate Of Racial Discrimination; Studio Denies Bias In Cast Negotiations





Last News:

‘Dear White People’s Jeremy Tardy Announces Exit From Netflix Series, Accuses Lionsgate Of Racial Discrimination; Studio Denies Bias In Cast Negotiations and How 'Dear White People' Sidesteps Its Critics With Brilliant Deception

Australia, NZ dlrs drift off, bond sale draws strong demand.

Maui travelers anxious for more details on plan to require post-arrival tests for all trans-Pacific passengers.

Protest after chief says officer meant to use Taser, not gun.

‘Stand tall’: Jimmy Lai writes letter to Hong Kong journalists before sentencing.

Capitals players post emotional goodbyes to Jakub Vrana after trade: 'I already miss you bro'.

Ministers urged to give UK home-workers a ‘right to disconnect’.

Coronavirus latest news: 'Very little' social distancing as revellers gather to eat and drink in Soho.

Microsoft will buy AI firm Nuance for $19.7 billion to bolster healthcare technology.

Bonds of China’s largest bad debt investor plunge to record low.

Muscle Shoals softball hopes to make this a landmark season.

Viral Video Of Woman Struggling To Parallel Park Has A Hilarious Twist.

12:30 AMA Maule Meeting in Chile to discuss artists' rights.