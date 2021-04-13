© Instagram / fast color





The anti-‘Avengers’: In indie gem ‘Fast Color,’ a powerful new superhero story is born and ‘Fast Color’ Review: Indie Superhero Movie Takes on Race, Empowerment





‘Fast Color’ Review: Indie Superhero Movie Takes on Race, Empowerment and The anti-‘Avengers’: In indie gem ‘Fast Color,’ a powerful new superhero story is born





Last News:

Sam Darnold: I expected to play 20 years with the Jets and win Super Bowls.

Metro Detroit Forecast: Sunny and warm today, but a cold blast is coming.

Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market.

Front-line, emergency and health workers getting moved up for vaccines.

The Latest: Britain meets target on jabs for over-50s.

Defence giant Babcock International to cut 1,000 jobs.

Denmark tells Syrian refugees to return to Damascus.

«Greece 2.0.»: EIB to Help Manage Recovery Plan.

Some Costco Food Courts Likely to Reopen.

Indirect tax collection rises 12.3% to Rs 10.7 lakh cr in FY21.

Global investment bank Goldman Sachs to open Birmingham office.

Quarantine list hits Irish surrogacy couple in Ukraine.