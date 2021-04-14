© Instagram / Mark Hamill





New Discovery Convinces Mark Hamill the Force Is Real and Mark Hamill reveals George Lucas' 'icebreaker' plan





New Discovery Convinces Mark Hamill the Force Is Real and Mark Hamill reveals George Lucas' 'icebreaker' plan





Last News:

Mark Hamill reveals George Lucas' 'icebreaker' plan and New Discovery Convinces Mark Hamill the Force Is Real

Bobby 'Slick' Leonard, Hoosiers and Pacers icon, dies at 88.

CDC puts hold on Johnson and Johnson vaccine -.

Memories to spare: A last look at the Slatington Bowling Center as lanes, pins and more are auctioned off.

Officer Who Killed Daunte Wright and Police Chief Both Resign After Second Night of Protests.

Allergy season is getting longer and more intense.

This Cheesy Pasta Bake Is Making Casseroles Trendy Again—And We Love It.

Chelsea's Champions League semi-final fixture dates, venues and possible opponents.

Key Moments From Elizabeth Warren’s Blockbuster Hearing On Student Loans.

Men's Soccer Matches Up With #2 Georgetown in BIG EAST Semifinal On Thursday.

FBI, South Dakota police offer $15K reward for information on 1992 cold case death of Tammy Haas.

4 Illinois-Based Companies Score Spots on Fortune's ‘Top Places to Work' List.

Pushing spending package, Biden administration gives Texas a C on infrastructure report card.