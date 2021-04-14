© Instagram / amal clooney





George Clooney gushes over wife Amal Clooney in a new interview and I Tried the Viral Highlighter by Amal Clooney’s Go-To Beauty Brand, and It Gave Me Supermodel Cheekbones





I Tried the Viral Highlighter by Amal Clooney’s Go-To Beauty Brand, and It Gave Me Supermodel Cheekbones and George Clooney gushes over wife Amal Clooney in a new interview





Last News:

New partnership to offer Savannah residents water and sewer line protection.

SARS-CoV-2 incidence and vaccine escape.

Conspiracy of nihilism suits Chelsea and pragmatic Thomas Tuchel.

Minnesota Senate Republicans agree to hold 'fact-finding' hearings on police reform measures.

Podcast: Conor Ryan reacts to Bruins trade-deadline moves on Bruins Beat.

East Whittier school district, teachers agree on 3-foot limit for student desks.

Survey on vaccine passports: Half of Texans approve of the idea.

9-year-old boy shot in leg after at least 2 gunmen open fire on Olney home, police say.

Sonoma supes strip approval for Windsor mayor’s seat on Golden Gate Bridge District.

Wyoming snow forecasts upgraded; 6-8 inches on Casper Mountain, up to 6 inches in Natrona.

Why Reginald Missed WrestleMania 37.

Tougher COVID-19 restrictions in B.C., including travel, still 'on the table': Horgan.