© Instagram / jim parsons





Streaming this weekend: Cynthia Erivo, Jim Parsons, Glenn Close and Who Was Jim Parsons Before 'The Big Bang Theory'?





Streaming this weekend: Cynthia Erivo, Jim Parsons, Glenn Close and Who Was Jim Parsons Before 'The Big Bang Theory'?





Last News:

Who Was Jim Parsons Before 'The Big Bang Theory'? and Streaming this weekend: Cynthia Erivo, Jim Parsons, Glenn Close

GameStop's stock price is down 50% from the highs -- and it's still crazy.

U.K. Coronavirus Strain Does Not Lead To More Severe Illness And Death, Study Finds.

Fall River Man Arrested on Federal Child Exploitation Charges.

Black lawmakers press Biden on agenda at White House meeting.

No homes destroyed in small six-acre fire on Dawson Road in Douglas County.

SCDOT looking for input on proposed safety plan for Woodruff Road.

EarthGang Joins Tommy Newport on New Song «Stargazer».

UIS, Community Health Roundtable plan webinar on COVID-19.

Sweet Home man arrested on charges of rape, sex abuse; victims were girls ages 8 and 4.

'Money Mike' Smith Picks Up Kentucky Derby Mount On Midnight Bourbon.

Focus on the Family: Habits irritate spouse.

Stock Market Builds On Positive Theme, And Here's The Sector Emerging As A New Leader.