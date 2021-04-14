© Instagram / jodie foster





Jodie Foster happy to see more women in films: When I started it was just me and a bunch of guys and Jodie Foster and the stalker who shot the president ‘to win her heart’





Jodie Foster and the stalker who shot the president ‘to win her heart’ and Jodie Foster happy to see more women in films: When I started it was just me and a bunch of guys





Last News:

Broncos Sweep Medalist and Team Titles in California.

The Royal Photographer Shared His Favorite Photo of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

Illinois housing advocates seek support for homelessness prevention bills.

Oakland restores police, fire services after budget cuts.

When and where to vote in your city for the May 1 election, including early voting.

Falcon And Winter Soldier: Power Broker Revealed? (Episode 4 Breakdown).

PSG President Al Khelaifi: «Neymar and Kylian (Mbappé) have no excuse to leave.».

Egypt impounds Ever Given ship over $900m Suez Canal compensation bill.

Retail and grocery magnate W. Galen Weston dead at 80 after 'long illness'.

Colorado’s congressional delegation in agreement on ending the war in Afghanistan.

About 75 gallons of diesel fuel spills on a Colorado Springs roadway on Tuesday.

Man lost everything as he waited on callback from Illinois Department Of Employment Security that never came.