Tila Tequila Wines and Dines With White Nationalists at D.C. Conference in Support of Trump and Tila Tequila wears Nazi uniform, calls Hitler a ‘sweet kid’ in shocking Facebook rant
By: Abigail Jackson
2021-04-14 03:48:19
Tila Tequila wears Nazi uniform, calls Hitler a ‘sweet kid’ in shocking Facebook rant and Tila Tequila Wines and Dines With White Nationalists at D.C. Conference in Support of Trump
LAUSD Welcomes Kindergarteners, First Graders Back To 61 Elementary Schools.
Biden invited to address U.S. Congress on April 28.
Nets' Steve Nash makes powerful statement on Daunte Wright shooting: 'It’s unacceptable'.
Florida GOP senators: Too soon to weigh in on Gaetz's future.
Wisconsin police officer who shot Jacob Blake last summer is back on duty, won’t be charged: chief.
Essex merger vote fails again.
Atlanta United advances to quarterfinals of Champions League.
Seahawks Players Vote To Not Take Part In Voluntary In-Person Offseason Workouts.
House passes bill to avert Medicare cuts.
George Floyd trial: LA law enforcement ready to summon National Guard if tensions escalate over upcoming Derek Chauvin trial verdict.
Conway cosmetologist helps teach non-Black foster parents about caring for natural hair.
Lawrence Jones: Police want to 'survive' traffic stops, so do the 'citizens they interact with'.