© Instagram / the good dinosaur





10 The Good Dinosaur Easter Eggs Everyone Missed and The Dream World Of ‘The Good Dinosaur’ Is Based On USGS Surveys





The Dream World Of ‘The Good Dinosaur’ Is Based On USGS Surveys and 10 The Good Dinosaur Easter Eggs Everyone Missed





Last News:

Utah State's Outside Linebackers Working on Being Proficient Tacklers and Defeating Blocks.

Home Town's Erin And Ben Napier Reveal The Touching Reason They Decided To Have Baby #2.

New $3m facility at Crossroads offering transitional housing.

Students at Metro High School help plant trees outside Czech and Slovak Museum.

'Prime suspect' arrested in 1996 disappearance of student.

How California's 'deeply flawed' vaccine rollout failed Latino and Black communities.

Grunion are running — and if you’re lucky, you may see the Southern California phenomenon.

DOL and Liquidated Damages: The Breakup Only Lasted 9 Months.

CISA, Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Local Partners Conduct Joint Exercise to Keep Indianapolis 500 Fans Safe.

Joint CDC and FDA Statement Recommending Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Pause.

Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl mock anti-vaxxers in new song.

Nastya Ovechkina and Ovi Jr attend first Capitals game of the season.