© Instagram / the perfect date





'The Perfect Date' Makes For Mediocre Netflix And Chill and The Perfect Date Trailer: Noah Centineo Leads Netflix Teen Romcom





'The Perfect Date' Makes For Mediocre Netflix And Chill and The Perfect Date Trailer: Noah Centineo Leads Netflix Teen Romcom





Last News:

The Perfect Date Trailer: Noah Centineo Leads Netflix Teen Romcom and 'The Perfect Date' Makes For Mediocre Netflix And Chill

Heat ending use of vaccinated-only sections and COVID-19-sniffing dogs at AA Arena.

Covid-19 Johnson & Johnson Vaccine: Live Updates.

Monitoring a storm potential through early Wednesday morning.

A dime at a time pays off – Medford News, Weather, Sports, Breaking News.

Syphilis cases in California drive a record-setting year for STDs nationwide.

Covid-19 Johnson & Johnson Vaccine: Live Updates.

Local health experts weigh-in on Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause.

Lafayette man arrested on possession of child pornography charges.

Representative McGirl Discusses Latest Bill on Personal Property Taxes.

Wear purple, wear blue days on Sumter School District calendar.

Arrest warrants shed new light on allegations against former volleyball coach.

What to expect in LSU's spring game? Ed Orgeron on 'vanilla' plays, available players, more.