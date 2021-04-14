© Instagram / it movie





6 Things The IT Movie Did Better Than The Miniseries and Stephen King’s It Movie Is Already a Smash Hit, Earning $13.5 Million on Opening Night





Stephen King’s It Movie Is Already a Smash Hit, Earning $13.5 Million on Opening Night and 6 Things The IT Movie Did Better Than The Miniseries





Last News:

El Paso City Council passes $141-million spending on streets and projects, $93 million in non-voter approved debt.

Young Professionals and CNB offer scholarships.

Coface report looks at China and Australia's trade relationship.

Recap: Hornets struggle on offense, lose to Lakers, 101-93.

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors Franklin Wireless Corporation.

Florida baseball team defeats FSU, 3-2 on 10th inning homer.

MA State Police release details on SUV allegedly connected to Somerville hit-and-run.

Capitals' Tom Wilson: Productive on power play.

In second day of DA Newman's removal hearing, it 'depends on who you believe'.

Toshiba shares surge on imminent CEO resignation, bidding war expectations.

Seohyun updates her fans on Instagram.