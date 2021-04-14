© Instagram / april fools day





April Fools Day Pranks To Try On Your Boss And Your Co-Workers and April Fools Day 2021: 10 pranks for kids to play on friends





April Fools Day 2021: 10 pranks for kids to play on friends and April Fools Day Pranks To Try On Your Boss And Your Co-Workers





Last News:

Inked in Red: Vision Video Processes War, Trauma and Loss Through Goth Rock.

Township and Forest Hills softball, Windber baseball win Tuesday.

In Minnesota, suburban mayor is thrust into policing debate.

Ramos homers twice, Tigers slug Astros for 2nd straight win.

Max Fried to have MRI on hamstring after baserunning injury.

Tanzania’s new president turns her back on Magufuli.

«Jamal Murray had more consequential playoff games in the bubble than James Harden in his career»: Zach Lowe...

Global cotton organisation removes statement on forced labour in Xinjiang after China backlash.

Stoke-on-Trent's Muslim communities observing Ramadan urged to stick to Covid rules.

Zelenskyy, Macron to Discuss Donbas, Situation on Border With Russia.

China says its Taiwan Strait military drills necessary to address security situation.