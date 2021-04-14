© Instagram / hala





Hala marks 10 million journeys with 25% off rides and Saudi’s Hala raises $6.5 million Series A to become a digital bank for SMEs





Saudi’s Hala raises $6.5 million Series A to become a digital bank for SMEs and Hala marks 10 million journeys with 25% off rides





Last News:

6 Local Eateries Bringing Japanese Cuisine to the First State.

Karen Etter Obituary (2021).

«Most Inspiring and Important Content»: Serena Williams Announces Exciting News for Her Fans.

Snakes and lettuce: Australian couple find venomous snake in their Aldi fresh produce.

Global Agricultural Pheromones Market 2021.

Why quality and value could drive the Viacomcbs Inc share price higher.

Commentary: It is time to increase access to voting, not suppress it.

Disposable Dust Mask Market Latest Trend, Advancement, Demand and Business Outlook 2021 to 2026 – KSU.

Temasek and BlackRock unveil 'decarbonisation' partnership.

Delhi Transport and Law Minister Kailash Gahlot tests positive for Covid-19.

Global Industrial Heating Equipment Market Analysis & Segment Forecasts to 2027: Growing Construction Industry and an Increase in Demand for Energy-Efficient Solutions are Likely to Stimulate Demand.