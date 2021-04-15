© Instagram / Jacob Elordi





Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi wore matching outfits while on a coffee run and Joey King calls out Jacob Elordi for 'Kissing Booth 2' claim





Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi wore matching outfits while on a coffee run and Joey King calls out Jacob Elordi for 'Kissing Booth 2' claim





Last News:

Joey King calls out Jacob Elordi for 'Kissing Booth 2' claim and Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi wore matching outfits while on a coffee run

Biden infrastructure bill could fund bridge and Bayway project.

The Colorado Golf Coalition tees up economic and environmental impact report.

Huskies enter NCAA volleyball tournament as Pac-12 champs and with a lot of momentum.

Jekot Repeats as Team MVP at Women's Basketball Virtual Awards Banquet.

NAR and The Memorial Foundation to Hold Fair Housing Conversation.

Jeff Carter gets spots on Penguins' No. 2 line, penalty-kill and power play.

What Roy Keane, Frank Lampard and Joe Cole have said about Declan Rice amid Man United interest.

‘The Pentagon is not making these decisions’: How Biden’s team overrode the brass on Afghanistan.

Red states on US electoral map lagging on vaccinations.

Cuomo: Too early to make decisions on vaccine requirement for stadium attendance.

TDH: 143 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths in NETN on Wednesday.