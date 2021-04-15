Brendan Fraser to Portray 600-Pound Gay Man in 'The Whale' and Brendan Fraser: From Action Star to Cult Hero

© Instagram / Brendan Fraser





Last News:

A Connection Between The Amtrak Southwest Chief And The Proposed Front Range Rail Chugs Closer To Reality.

Bernie Madoff dies in prison, but Palm Beach long ago moved on.

First Alert Forecast: Tracking cooler weather and rain chances in your forecast.

Ben Wheatley Talks 'In The Earth,' 'The Meg 2' And 'F9' Trailer Reactions.

Sam Darnold and Teddy Bridgewater 'Haven’t Talked' Since Carolina Trade.

White Sox place RHP Cease on IL, recall RHP Burdi.

What to expect from Apple’s «Spring Loaded» event on April 20.

Meijer on Afghanistan, CDC & the southern border.

Video shows road rage incident ending in a man allegedly punching a woman in the face at a gas station.

Almost entire Huntington Park finance department placed on leave, 1 staffer arrested in data breach probe.

Q&A: RI education commissioner on Providence teacher contract negotiations, funding for blind students.