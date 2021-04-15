© Instagram / gillian anderson





Gillian Anderson Thanks Ex Peter Morgan for Creating ‘The Crown’ During SAG Awards Acceptance Speech and Gillian Anderson ties Edie Falco in SAG Drama Actress category, now just one behind Julianna Margulies





Gillian Anderson ties Edie Falco in SAG Drama Actress category, now just one behind Julianna Margulies and Gillian Anderson Thanks Ex Peter Morgan for Creating ‘The Crown’ During SAG Awards Acceptance Speech





Last News:

President Biden Live Updates: Afghanistan Speech and More.

Beavers Add Adams and Marotte.

Deshaun Watson faces new lawsuit; one withdraws and 20 add names to their cases.

Shiner and Refugio part of UIL Texas High School teams to make consecutive playoffs.

The Daily Hoosier Report: The Latest in IU News and Recruiting Notes (04/14).

8th Annual Mark Marley’s Go BIG or Go Home BBQ Bash happening May 14th-16th at the Running Water Draw Park.

Spring Home and Garden 2021.

Oscar Writers Reveal How Awkward It Got Between James Franco and Anne Hathaway During Hosting Gig.

Seals named for rock stars Joan Jett and Billy Joel 'movin out' and back into ocean Friday.

UM to Take on Penn State, No. 14 Ohio State with Eyes on B1G Division Title.

50s, mild weather continues on.

Three Injured in Head-On Collision in Winlock.