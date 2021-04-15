© Instagram / stanley kubrick





From David Lynch to Stanley Kubrick: 15 directors who hated their own films and Apocalyptic obsolescence: Revisiting Stanley Kubrick’s sci-fi masterpiece ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ 53 years later





Apocalyptic obsolescence: Revisiting Stanley Kubrick’s sci-fi masterpiece ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ 53 years later and From David Lynch to Stanley Kubrick: 15 directors who hated their own films





Last News:

Mayor Hagerty’s State of the City Address Focuses on Challenges and Opportunities Ahead.

America’s Wunderkind Mayor On Miami 2.0, ‘Silicon Beach’, And His Own Political Ambitions.

EDITORIAL: Get relief to performing arts venues and loggers now. December was a long time ago.

Red Sox Beat Twins 7-1 For Twinbill Sweep, 9th Straight Win.

Qantas CEO on COVID, the vaccine and aviation Read more Skip.

When's the best time to clean your furnace?

Mayor Hagerty’s State of the City Address Focuses on Challenges and Opportunities Ahead.

LGBT activists await governor’s decision on transgender ban in women’s sports.

Heated Rutland school board meeting puts old mascot back on the table.

America’s Wunderkind Mayor On Miami 2.0, ‘Silicon Beach’, And His Own Political Ambitions.

Clergy members hold off on boycott following meeting with corporate executives.

Protesters rally in Atlanta with eye on Minnesota police shootings.